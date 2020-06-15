Veena Vijayan, Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, ties the knot with DYFI president Muhammad Riyas

Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan marries Muhammad Riyas of DYFI. (Photo IE)

Veena Vijayan, the daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, got married to a top Democratic Youth Federation of India leader in a private wedding ceremony on Monday morning in Thiruvananthapuram.

Veena Vijayan’s wedding took place at Cliff House, the official residence of the Chief Minister in Thiruvananthapuram. This was the first time when Cliff House became the venue for a wedding ceremony.

Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena is the director of an IT company in Bengaluru. She married PA Muhammad Riyas, the national president of DYFI, in a short and simple ceremony at around 10:30 am. DYFI is the CPM’s youth wing.

According to a report in The Indian Express, this is the second marriage of Veena Vijayan and Muhammad Riyas as well.

The wedding ceremony was conducted in accordance with the existing Coronavirus guidelines. Less than 50 people attended the ceremony. Apart from the two families, a few close friends of both Veena and Riyas were present as the two tied the knot.

PA Muhammad Riyas is the son of retired IPS officer PM Abdul Khader and KM Ayishabi. He rose through the ranks of the CPM student outfit SFI and later it’s youth wing DYFI. He is one of the prominent youth leaders of the Left in Kerala.

Riyas had contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2009 from Kozhikode, but couldn’t make it to the Parliament. He had lost to MK Raghavan of the Congress by a thin margin of 838 votes.