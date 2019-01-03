Vedanta Sterlite plant: SC to hear Tamil Nadu’s appeal against NGT order on Jan 8

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on January 8 Tamil Nadu's appeal against the NGT order to reopen Vedanta Ltd's Sterlite copper plant at Tuticorin.
The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on January 8 Tamil Nadu’s appeal against the NGT order to reopen Vedanta Ltd’s Sterlite copper plant at Tuticorin. A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul said the case will be heard next week.
Senior advocate C A Sundaram, appearing for Vedanta, said Tamil Nadu has filed an appeal against the NGT order so the case be heard urgently as they are facing problems with storage of sulphuric acid in the plant. PTI
