Uncertainty over the Congress party’s Chief Ministerial face for Kerala continued on Monday (May 11), with the final decision now resting with the party high command days after hours of intense deliberations in New Delhi. The discussions involved the three leading contenders for the Chief Minister’s post: VD Satheesan, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala.

Despite marathon discussions involving the top leadership, Congress failed to announce its Chief Ministerial pick, turning the process into a full-blown political standoff ahead of the formal declaration expected from the high command.

On Saturday (May 9), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held talks with Kerala leaders for more than three hours.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunny Joseph was also part of the discussions. Senior AICC observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik were present during the talks, which reportedly included both joint and one-on-one meetings with the contenders.

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VD Satheesan, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala: Top contenders for Kerala CM post

The delay in announcing the Chief Minister has intensified speculation within political circles, with the contest largely revolving around three senior leaders. VD Satheesan, currently serving as the Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, is seen as a strong face of the party. In the recently-concluded Kerala Assembly elections 2026, the Congress leader contested from Paravur Assembly constituency and bagged 78,658 votes while Communist Party of India candidate ET Taison Master managed to get 58,058 votes.

KC Venugopal, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary, remains one of the most influential leaders within the Congress high command structure.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala contested from Haripad Assembly constituency and won the polls with 68,184 votes. He is also viewed as a serious contender owing to his long administrative and organisational experience in Kerala politics.

‘Party workers will accept High Command’s decision’: Chennithala

Speaking to reporters after returning from New Delhi, Ramesh Chennithala said all Congress and UDF workers in Kerala would stand by whatever decision the party leadership ultimately takes. “We have conveyed whatever we had to say to the high command. They have heard everything. The rest is for them to decide,” the veteran Congress leader said.

He also described the delay in finalising the Chief Ministerial candidate as part of a democratic process within the party.

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Final announcement expected soon

With talks now reaching the end stage, the Congress high command is expected to make the crucial announcement soon. However, the prolonged suspense has added to the political drama surrounding Kerala’s leadership battle, with party workers and political analysts closely watching New Delhi for the final verdict.