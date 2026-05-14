Senior Indian National Congress leader VD Satheesan was on Thursday (May 14) named the next chief minister of Kerala, bringing an end to nearly 10 days of intense suspense following the Congress-led United Democratic Front’s (UDF) sweeping victory in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections.

Satheesan emerged as the consensus choice after internal discussions involving the Congress’s central leadership and alliance partners. Other prominent contenders for the top post included key Gandhi aide KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala, a veteran Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the 14th Kerala Legislative Assembly.

This development comes a day after Rahul Gandhi met party president Mallikarjun Kharge for discussions in Delhi, after which the party signalled that consultations regarding the leadership issue had been completed.

Speaking to reporters, Satheesan said, “Both are my leaders and my seniors. I’m junior to them. They have helped a lot with this wonderful victory. As a General Secretary Organisation, he helped a lot in the elections. It is his state. He is an MP from Keralam and Ramesh Chennithala was the campaign committee chairman. He was my leader for a long time. I was with him. The party selected me to lead Keralam. There are many factors. Why should the CLP meeting adopt a resolution to entrust the Congress president? Because the Congress president and other leaders have to discuss with many others. Many other factors should be considered.”

Congress ends suspense after historic UDF victory

The suspense over Kerala’s next chief minister had continued ever since the Congress-led UDF secured a landslide victory in the Assembly elections declared on May 4. The alliance won 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly, comfortably crossing the two-thirds majority mark and registering one of the UDF’s strongest performances in recent decades.

Within the coalition, Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 63 MLAs, while key allies such as the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) secured 22 seats, Kerala Congress (KEC) won eight and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) bagged three seats.

Notably, the IUML had openly supported Satheesan’s candidature during the leadership discussions.

Who is VD Satheesan?

A six-time MLA from the Paravur Assembly constituency, Satheesan has steadily risen through Kerala Congress politics over the last two decades. In the 2026 Assembly elections, he retained the Paravur seat by polling 78,658 votes and defeating ET Taison Master of the Communist Party of India (CPI) by a margin of 20,600 votes.

Before becoming chief minister, Satheesan served as the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly and was widely seen as one of the Congress’s most vocal legislative faces in the state.

Born in 1964 in Nettoor near Kochi, Satheesan comes from a grassroots Congress background rather than the party’s Delhi-centric power structure. A trained lawyer and social worker, he entered politics through the Kerala Students Union (KSU) before rising through the ranks of the Youth Congress and the state unit.

Over the years, he built a reputation as an articulate speaker, aggressive opposition leader and strong organisational figure within Kerala Congress politics.

A leader rooted in constituency politics

One of Satheesan’s biggest political strengths has been his long-standing connect with Paravur, a constituency he has represented continuously since 2001. He first won the seat in 2001 and successfully retained it in 2006, 2011, 2016, 2021 and now again in 2026.

Unlike some senior Congress leaders associated with factional politics and power centres in Delhi, Satheesan often projected himself as part of a younger, reform-oriented generation within the party. His political style, centred around legislative debates, anti-corruption campaigns and organisational restructuring, helped him emerge as a key face of Congress revival efforts in Kerala.

The newly-elected Kerala chief minister’s major political breakthrough came after the 2021 Assembly elections, when the Congress-led UDF lost power to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) headed by Pinarayi Vijayan.

The 2021 turning point

Despite lacking ministerial experience, the Congress leadership unexpectedly appointed Satheesan as Leader of Opposition. However, over the next five years, Satheesan used the position to sharpen the Congress’s attack against the LDF government on issues ranging from alleged corruption and governance failures to law and order concerns.

His performance inside the Assembly and his aggressive political positioning gradually strengthened his standing within both the party and the alliance.