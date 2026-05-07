As Congress observers hold talks with UDF partners regarding the next Kerala Chief Minister, supporters of two prominent leaders—KC Venugopal and VD Satheesan—have held demonstrations across the state demanding their respective leaders be given the top job.

A trusted lieutenant of the Congress central leadership, Venugopal reportedly has the support of 63 MLA-elects. Meanwhile, the Satheesan camp claims the backing of approximately 35 MLAs. Senior leader and former Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala is also in the race, citing his seniority and the support of more than 23 MLAs.

There are strong indications that Satheesan, who led the UDF in the Assembly polls, has informed high command observers that he will not accept any position other than the Chief Minister’s post, effectively ruling out a compromise formula. As per The Week, the high command had proposed Venugopal for the role while promising Satheesan and Chennithala key cabinet portfolios—a deal Satheesan has reportedly rejected.

Satheesan is also understood to have the backing of vital UDF allies, including the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress, and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP). However, Venugopal argues that the Chief Minister should be decided solely by Congress MLA-elects. While the Satheesan camp credits their leader for building “Team UDF” and achieving a resounding victory, the Venugopal camp has dismissed Satheesan’s perceived public support as a “PR-driven exercise.”

Coalition Consultations

The IUML delegation met with observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken today to convey the party’s stance.

“They listened patiently and stated they would report back to the high command in Delhi,” said IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty. “We will wait for further communication before making a final party decision.”

Leaders from the Kerala Congress, Kerala Congress (Jacob), and the RSP also met the observers. RSP leader Shibu Baby John noted that while the political climate and the UDF victory were discussed, they were not asked to suggest a specific name for the CM post.

#WATCH | Keralam | Posters targeting Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal spotted at YMCA Bridge and Mattancherry Bridge in Alappuzha, reading, 'avoid moves that would impose a by-election in Alappuzha'.



Meanwhile, flex boards supporting Venugopal also… pic.twitter.com/rCGYhGHB28 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2026

Earlier in the day, the observers consulted with Congress MLAs to gauge opinions. Subsequently, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) passed a resolution authorizing the high command to make the final decision.

Subsequently, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) passed a resolution authorising its high command to decide on the CM pick.

The UDF won 102 out of the 140 seats in the Assembly polls, while the LDF got 35 seats and three were taken by the BJP.