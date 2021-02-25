Vasundhra Raje ends hiatus, attends Rajasthan BJP core committee meeting after skipping past programmes

BJP national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge, Arun Singh denied receiving any letter from Vasundhara Raje’s supporters.

Fissures within the Rajasthan unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party came to fore after several party legislators loyal to former CM Vasundhara Raje wrote to the party leadership alleging bias in the Assembly proceedings. They also claimed that several senior leaders are being ignored by the party. Meanwhile, a core committee of the Rajasthan BJP met in Jaipur on Tuesday with Vasundhra Raje attending in person, development that marked the end of her months-long hiatus from active politics. Raje had skipped several party programmes in the past. The meeting lasted for about three hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, Raje had told media persons that several projects started by the previous BJP government led by her, like the Bhamashah Yojana, had been stopped. She exuded confidence that in the coming time the BJP will fight such a battle that those who have worked against the party will be uprooted and removed.

After the meeting, BJP national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge, Arun Singh said that all party leaders expressed happiness at the leadership of state president Satish Poonia. However, he denied receiving any letter from Raje’s supporters.

He said that neither he has received any such letter nor he knows about its contents. “I don’t think it has anything against anyone, but if that is the case, this is not the way we function… If there is any issue, the person can speak individually and it can be resolved… Party workers should not do anything that hurts the party,” he added. Singh said that if anyone in the party commits a mistake, the person would be “summoned, convinced and, if needed, will be scolded”.

Singh said that the party workers should focus on removing the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government and not on elevating themselves. He also announced to hold protests between March 6 and 14 at the block and tehsil level against the Congress government.

Some MLAs loyal to Vasundhara Raje have recently been expressing displeasure over the state leadership and its functioning for quite some time.