Vasundhara Raje promises mobile phone, Wi-Fi connection to Bhamashah Scheme benefeciaries

Raje on Tuesday launched Bhamashah Digital Family Scheme during the CM-Beneficiaries Dialogue programme organised in Jaipur. (IE)

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has promised to provide a mobile phone and a Wi-Fi connection each to the beneficiaries of Bhamashah Scheme in Rajasthan. Raje on Tuesday launched Bhamashah Digital Family Scheme during the CM-Beneficiaries Dialogue programme organised in Jaipur.

Addressing thousands of beneficiaries of the state government schemes who had gathered here from different parts of the state, she said that around one crore beneficiaries of Bhamashah family will be given Rs 1,000 each in two phases; in first phase, they will get Rs 500 to buy a mobile phone and in the second phase, they will get Rs 500 for Wi-Fi connectivity.

With the Bhamashah Digital Family Scheme, the beneficiaries will remain updated with different government schemes being run for them via their mobiles, she said.

The Bhamashah scheme focuses on Below Poverty Line (BPL) women and also considers woman of the family as its head. The scheme promises distributing the financial and non-financial benefits of governmental schemes in a transparent manner via mobile phone.

The state government’s IT and communication department has issued directions to all district collectors to organise camps in each district to distribute mobile phones to beneficiaries. District collectors have been told to complete the task by September 30 as the code of conduct for the Assembly polls is expected to be in force in October, sources said.