Vasundhara Raje on lynchings – Blame population explosion, lack of jobs

Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje has sought to downplay her government’s failure in stopping incidents of lynching in the state and, instead, blamed lack of jobs and rising population for the menace. Raje’s statement comes weeks after the lynching of Rakbar Khan, a dairy farmer, in Alwar by a group of seven persons.

Raje told CNN-News 18 that lynching “happens all over the world” and she would have to be “much than God” to know is happening in any part of the state. She further said that incidents like lynching stem out of problems like “population explosions” and frustation among people over “not being able to get jobs”.

On Wednesday last, Rajasthan BJP chief Madan lal Saini stirred a controversy by a bizarre statement by saying that Mughal emperor Humayun had instructed Babur not to disrespect cows, women and Brahmins in India. “When Humayun was dying, at that time, he called Babur and told him that if you have to rule in India then keep three things in mind – Cow, Brahmin, and women. They shouldn’t be disrespected in any way, Hindustan doesn’t tolerate this,” Saini was seen saying in a Times Now video.

Meanwhile on July 27, the Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission (RSHRC) sought a report from the state government over the death the 28-year-old man in Alwar district. Before RSHRC, the National Human Rights Commission had sent a notice to the Rajasthan government over the death of Akbar alias Rakbar Khan.

Rakbar and his friend Aslam were taking cows to their village in Haryana’s Mewat through a forest area in Ramgarh area of Alwar, where a group of people allegedly accosted them, on July 21. Aslam managed to flee but Rakbar was allegedly beaten brutally by the group on the suspicion of cow-smuggling. (With agency inputs)