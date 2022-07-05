Vastu Expert Chandrashekhar stabbed to death at Karnataka hotel; hunt on to nab killers 

Chandrashekhar Angadi, also known as Chandrashekhar Guruji, a Vastu expert was killed at the President Hotel in Hubballi, north Karnataka today. His body has been taken to the KIMS hospital, police said. Chandrashekhar Guruji was attacked by two people when he entered the hotel lobby. They repeatedly stabbed him before escaping the scene, police added.

“Some people called him to the lobby area of the hotel where he was staying. One person wished him & suddenly started stabbing him. Due to multiple injuries, by the time he was shifted to the hospital, he was dead.” Police Commissioner Labhu Ram told ANI.

Along with the Police Commissioner, DCP (law and order) Sahil Bagla, DCP (crime and traffic) Gopal Byakod and North ACP Vinod Moktedar went to the crime scene. A dog squad was also brought at the spot to track down the killers. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera, media reports said.

Referring to the daylight killing of the Vastu exponent as a “heinous crime”, CM Basavraj Bommai said he has spoken to top police officials and issued necessary directions to nab the killers. “I talked to Police Commissioner Labhu Ram about arresting the culprits seen in the video. Chandrashekhar Guruji’s murder is heinous.” The Karnataka Police has registered a case and a manhunt has been launched to catch the accused.