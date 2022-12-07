Vasant Kunj MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: The counting of votes for Delhi MCD elections began at 8:00 am today. The results of the elections to all wards of the MCD, including Vasant Kunj are set to be announced today once the counting is over. Among the key candidates in the fray include Jag Mohan Mehlawat (BJP), Naveen Kumar Yadav (Congress), Amarjeet (Aam Aadmi Party), Chhanowar Ali (Forward Bloc), Dharam Pal (Independent) and Praveen Rao (Independent). Election officials have started preparations for the counting of votes which will begin at 8 AM. People can watch the results on different news websites and news channels across the country.

It will be the first election result to be announced in Delhi after the delimitation of MCD wards following the re-unification of the three MCDs into one single entity. It is also the first election which was held after the Covid lockdown was opened across the country. There was not much turnout for voting this year in Vasant Kunj as compared to the last two civic elections. The turnout was recorded at 39.43 per cent voting in 2012, while in 2017 the voter turnout percentage was 45.18 per cent.

The Delhi municipal elections were held on December 4, 2022. The results are being announced a day before the verdict for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections. Stakes are high for all parities in fray in the MCD polls, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

As per the election Commission. Close to 50.47% turnout was reported in MCD polls that concluded was held on December 4, 2022, in one phase. There was also no reports from any major violence from any ward at the time of voting.

All participating parties had campaigned hard to attract voters during the campaigning.

08:20 (IST) 7 Dec 2022 What did the exit polls say? The Exit Poll Results of the Delhi MCD Election 2022 were announced on Dec 5, Monday where pollsters predicted a clear victory for Aam Aadmi Party. 08:02 (IST) 7 Dec 2022 Vote Counting Begins! The counting of votes for the Delhi MCD elections has begun. Stay with us for the final results. 07:49 (IST) 7 Dec 2022 How was the voter turnout like? Delhi reported a turnout of around 50% in Dec 5, 2022 municipal polls which was lower than that what it recorded in 2017 and 2012 (around 54%). 07:28 (IST) 7 Dec 2022 What time does the counting of votes begin? The counting of votes will begin at 8:00 am today. The results will be announced shortly after the counting is over. 07:09 (IST) 7 Dec 2022 Heavy security arrangements The counting of votes will begin amid tight security across Delhi centres. 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and more than 10,000 police personnel are deployed for the day at these centres. 06:52 (IST) 7 Dec 2022 Welcome to Vasant Kunj MCD Election Result 2022 Live Blog Hello Readers! Welcome to our live blog. To get fresh updates on the counting of votes and results for Vasant Kunj, stay tuned with us at financialexpress.com

