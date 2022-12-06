Vasant Kunj Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Date and Time: A total of three constituencies went to polls on December 5, 2022, under Mehrauli, including Vasant Kunj in MCD polls. Among the key candidates include – Jag Mohan Mehlawat (BJP), Naveen Kumar Yadav (Congress), Amarjeet (Aam Aadmi Party), Chhanowar Ali (Forward Bloc), Dharam Pal (Independent) and Praveen Rao (Independent).

The results of the Vasant Kunj will be announced on December 7, 2022. Election authorities will start counting the votes from 8 AM onwards. The results will be announced the same day after the end of counting.

According to reports, there was not much turnout for voting this time. The area reported 39.43% voting in 2012 and 45.18% in 2017.

The results will be announced a day before Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Even the stakes are highh for all parties in this local body election in which the key parties are Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

This is also the first major poll in Delhi after the Covid lock down was removed across the country. According to the election commission, nearly 50. 47% turnout was reported during the voting till 5:30 PM. Voting was held in high security across the national capital. There was also no report of any violence from any constituency during the voting.

People of all constituencies in Delhi are waiting eagerly for the MCD polls result. This is also the first election after the MCD was merged. All parties had campaigned well to gain the attention of voters before the polls.