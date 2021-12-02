Varun Gandhi targets BJP governments on unemployment; asks how long should youth remain patient

Varun Gandhi's remarks came days after the Uttar Pradesh government cancelled the UP Teacher Eligibility Test or UPTET 2021 exam after the paper was leaked.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi today slammed the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre on the issue of rising unemployment. Varun Gandhi rued the lack of opportunities for the youth in government jobs and wondered for how long they should remain patient.

“First, there are no government jobs. Still, if some opportunity comes along then the paper is leaked, if the exam is taken then there is no result for years, or it is cancelled due to some scam. Over 1.25 crore youngsters are waiting for the railway group D job result for two years. The same is the case with Army recruitment. Until when should the youth of India keep patience?” he tweeted.

Notably, Varun Gandhi’s remarks came days after the Uttar Pradesh government cancelled the UP Teacher Eligibility Test or UPTET 2021 exam after the paper was leaked. On the other hand, many youths have been waiting for the results of their railways’ exam while new recruitments are yet to be announced by the railways.

पहले तो सरकारी नौकरी ही नहीं है, फिर भी कुछ मौका आए तो पेपर लीक हो, परीक्षा दे दी तो सालों साल रिजल्ट नहीं, फिर किसी घोटाले में रद्द हो। रेलवे ग्रुप डी के सवा करोड़ नौजवान दो साल से परिणामों के इंतज़ार में हैं। सेना में भर्ती का भी वही हाल है। आखिर कब तक सब्र करे भारत का नौजवान?? — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) December 2, 2021

On November 30, the BJP MP wrote a column in The Indian Express on the issue of rising unemployment. “With 20 million Indians entering the job market annually, there are few jobs being created. All this, in a period when the informal sector, which was a natural back-up, is roiled by a push for formalisation, driven by demonetisation, GST and the lockdown,” wrote Varun Gandhi in the article.

The Pilibhit Lok Sabha MP has been critical of the government’s handling of economic and employment issues without directly targeting the central dispensation. He had also been vocal in his support to the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws that were recently annulled by Parliament.