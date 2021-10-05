Varun Gandhi shares video of SUV knocking down farmers, demands arrest of culprits

"This video of vehicles deliberately crushing farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri will shake anyone's soul. Police should take cognisance of the video, identify the owners of these vehicles and their occupants, identify others involved in the incident and immediately arrest them," Gandhi said.
BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday shared a video clip purportedly showing an SUV mowing down farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, and demanded that police immediately identify and arrest those involved in the incident.
The authenticity of the video has not yet been verified.”This video of vehicles deliberately crushing farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri will shake anyone’s soul. Police should take cognisance of the video, identify the owners of these vehicles and their occupants, identify others involved in the incident and immediately arrest them,” Gandhi said.
- Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: FIR against Priyanka Gandhi, Deepender Hooda and 9 others after Congress' 'illegal arrest' charge
- Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka share video clip showing SUV mowing down farmers, demand justice
- LJP officially splits into two: Chirag Paswan gets LJP (Ram Vilas), uncle Pashupati Paras RLJP
Eight people died and several others were injured on Sunday in the bloodiest clash since the farmers’ protest over the Centre’s agri laws began last year.
Four of the dead were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.
The others were BJP workers and their driver who were allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and lynched. Two cars were set on fire.While the BJP has officially maintained a guarded silence over the matter, with the Uttar Pradesh government assuring a thorough probe, Varun Gandhi has been vocal in empathising with the farmers.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.