Varun Gandhi backs protesting farmers at Kisan Mahapanchayat, says ‘need to understand their pain’

As thousands of protesting farmers gathered at the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ held in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, BJP MP Varun Gandhi said that the government needed to revive the talks with them in a “respectful manner” and work with them in reaching a common ground.

Sharing a video from the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’, Gandhi wrote on Twitter: “Lakhs of farmers have gathered in protest today, in Muzaffarnagar. They are our own flesh and blood. We need to start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner: understand their pain, their point of view and work with them in reaching common ground.”

Lakhs of farmers have gathered in protest today, in Muzaffarnagar. They are our own flesh and blood. We need to start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner: understand their pain, their point of view and work with them in reaching common ground. pic.twitter.com/ZIgg1CGZLn — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) September 5, 2021

Gandhi’s remarks come amid his party reiterating its stand on the contentious farm laws, saying that the farmer unions were not willing to sit on the table to find a middle ground. The Centre has indicated that the demand of repealing the farm laws was not reasonable. Over 10 rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers have been held so far, but no conclusion has been reached.

Thousands of farmers, protesting against the Centre’s farm laws, gathered at the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’, organised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday. The farmers reiterated their resolution that the protest will continue till their demands, which include repeal of farm laws are accepted by the government.

Gandhi’s tweet came soon after his cousin Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced her support to the farmers’ mahapanchayat. Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, “Farmers are the voice of this country. Farmers are the pride of the country. There is no arrogance of any power in front of the farmers’ voice. The whole country is with the farmers in the fight to save agriculture and demand the right to their hard work.”

Just days ago, Varun Gandhi had criticised Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha for his ‘break the heads’ order to policemen against protesting farmers and had called for action against him.