In the holy city of Varanasi, a deeply unusual version of Holi known as ‘Masane ki Holi’ or ‘Masaan Holi’, where participants play with ashes from funeral pyres instead of coloured powders, has become the focus of growing controversy this year.

Ahead of the celebration, there has been a demand for either banning the festival altogether on the grounds that it is not “sanctioned by the scriptures”, or limiting the festivities to the premises of the Baba Mashan Nath temple, The Indian Express reported.

The primary opposition came from the descendants of the Dom Raja, the members of the Dom community traditionally entrusted with performing cremation rites and custodians of Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghats.

Why are they objecting?

Vishwanath Chaudhary, descendant of the Dom Raja family of Kashi, said the main concern is the hardship the festival causes to mourners who arrive to perform the last rites of their loved ones at Manikarnika Ghat.

Chaudhary said that there is no objection to playing Masane ki Holi within the premises of the Baba Mashan Nath temple, but celebrations at the cremation ground create serious difficulties, according to The Indian Express.

“Grieving families are often forced to wait five to 10 hours amid the resulting chaos. Revellers often consume alcohol and create a ruckus,” Chaudhary said, adding he has written to the Varanasi Police and administration seeking a ban on the celebration at the cremation ground.

What else to do we know about the ‘Masane ki Holi’?

The event draws thousands of people and is believed by its supporters to symbolise life’s impermanence and the soul’s detachment from physical existence.

Devotees gather after Rangbhari Ekadashi to apply sacred bhasma (ash) on one another and chants of “Har Har Mahadev” fill the air, reflecting deep Shaivite spiritual themes.

Supporters of the unique holi celebrations, including event organisers and temple authorities, have insisted the celebration follows long-held customs and has gained prominence only through social media.

They argue that thousands of devotees from across India attend each year, drawn by its spiritual significance. As of now, authorities have made no official decision to halt the festivities, and the event is still expected to proceed.