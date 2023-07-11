Authorities in Varanasi have initiated legal action against Ajay Fauji, a Samajwadi Party (SP) worker, after a video showed him apparently engaging bouncers to manage a vegetable shop selling tomatoes. The video, posted last week has gone viral on social media.

Fauji had allegedly engaged the bouncers to prevent potential conflicts arising from customers bargaining over tomato prices which have zoomed in the past few days. Fauji’s uncle, Raj Narayan Yadav (54), and Yadav’s son, Vikas Yadav (24), have been apprehended by the police in connection with the incident.

According to officials, Ajay Fauji posted the video on social media, revealing that he had enlisted the services of two bouncers to guard a shop situated in the Lanka area of Varanasi. “The shop belongs to Raj Narayan Yadav. Our investigation revealed that Ajay, in collaboration with others, meticulously planned this action. Following his demonstration against the government, tensions escalated within the locality,” stated Ashwani Pandey, incharge of the Lanka police station.

The Yadav family members have been accused of allowing Ajay to disrupt peace at their shop and are believed to have played a role in the incident. “Raj Narayan and his son were presented before a local court, which subsequently remanded them to judicial custody. A search operation is underway to locate Ajay Fauji,” confirmed the Station House Officer (SHO).

The First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Fauji, Raj Narayan, Vikas, and two unidentified individuals under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between groups), 295-A (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings by insulting a religion), and 505 (2) (statements promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code.

In response to the incident, Sujeet Yadav, the SP district president, voiced his support for Ajay Fauji, stating, “People should not face legal consequences for hiring bouncers. Ajay Fauji is a dedicated member of our party.”

Furthermore, another video has emerged showing Fauji accompanied by the bouncers, while several workers can be seen carrying tomatoes.