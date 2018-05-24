Varanasi Shocker: Sons preserve 70-year-old woman’s body for 4 months to draw Rs 40,000 pension

The deceased woman has been identified as Amravati Devi, who was living at her residence in Kabirnagar colony of the Bhelupur area along with her four sons. (Representative image: IE)

Five sons in the city of Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi preserved the body of their 70-year-old mother in their house for over four months to cash her pension. The deceased woman has been identified as Amravati Devi, who was living at her residence in Kabirnagar colony of the Bhelupur area along with her four sons. She was receiving Rs 40,000 as pension after her husband Daya Prasad, who was working as a superintendent in the customs department passed away a few years ago. According to the police, the deceased’s body was preserved by her four sons using various chemicals. The sons used the thumb impression of their mother to continue withdrawing her pension.

The case came to light when neighbours informed the cops about a foul smell that came from the house of the deceased. It was then that the body of Amravati Devi was recovered from the storeroom of her house. After further investigation, police found that Amravati Devi had died on January 13 this year and since then, her sons — Ravi Prakash, Dev Prakash, Yogeshwar Prakash, Jyoti Prakash and Girish Prakash — preserved her body for over four months to encash her pension.

According to a Hindustan Times report, one of the sons, Ravi Prakash pleaded innocent and told the police that her mother was in a coma and they used to provide her with medicines and milk on a daily basis. He added that while two sons were employed, two others stayed at home.

A neighbour informed the police during investigation that while the deceased was ill, her condition never improved. He added that she was admitted to Sir Sundarlal Hospital at the Benaras Hindu University (BHU) but was later brought back to her home. The neighbour further said that the family of the woman had initially announced her death but later one of her sons claimed he had seen movement in her hand and she was still alive.

The police has made no arrest in the case so far and the investigation in the case is underway. The body has now been sent for post-mortem examination.