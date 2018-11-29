Varanasi: Saints want Ayodhya movement declared issue of national importance for early resolution in SC

Shankaracharya Swaroopananda Saraswati has demanded that the Parliament bring an amendment to the Constitution to declare the Ram Mandir movement an issue of national importance and public interest. According to report in The Indian Express, on the last day of Dharam Sansad in Varanasi, which was attended by over 1,000 saints, the Shankaracharya issued a darmadesh.

The three-page daarmadesh said that declaring the Ayodhya issue a matter of national importance will pave the way for early construction of Ram Mandir.

It also cited the existing law to say that declaring it a matter of national interest will mean that the Supreme Court will have to pronounce a decision within four weeks.

The Ayodhya case is presently pending before the Supreme Court. The court will take up the matter in the first week of January 2019.

Saraswati informed that the darmadesh will be sent to all MPs as well as the Speaker Sumitra Mahajan so it can be placed in the Winter Session that will commence on December 11.

On the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to construct a giant statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, the document expressed some reservation. It said that ‘if the temple is constructed soon, public money will not be spent on setting up an effigy Lord Ram’. It noted that irrespective of who provides money – government or VHP, it is publuc money that will be used.

On Kashi Vishwanath corridor, the darmadesh claimed that temples were being demolished for widening purpose of the road leading to Kashmir Vishwanath temple. It said that demolishing a temple is unconstitutional.

The state government has so far acquired nearly 300 homes in the vicinity of Kashi Vishwanath temple to construct a dedicated 50-feet-wide corridor. The work on the corridor is expected to begin from January. Once ready, the temple will be visible from the nearby ghats of the river Ganga.