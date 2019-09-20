Varanasi floods: Several areas inundated as Ganga breaches danger mark, hundreds shifted to safety

The water level is likely to rise further to around 72 metres by Saturday morning (ANI)

The water level of river Ganga continues to rise in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency, mounting trouble for the locals. Incessant rainfall has caused the river Ganga to overflow at many places. The water level in the river has breached the danger mark of 71.26 metres in Varanasi. According to the Central Water Commission, river Ganga is in the severe flood situation in Varanasi with a continuous rise in water level. The water level is likely to rise further to around 72 metres by Saturday morning.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to conduct an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Varanasi, Allahabad and Gazipur on Friday. He will visit Lanka area and will then head to Assi Ghat and Samne Ghat and will meet flood-affected people in Varanasi.

Many of the affected people have been shifted from inundated parts to safer places in the district with the help of boats. As most of the houses are submerged in water, the people from flood-hit areas are relying on boats to move from one place to another.

River water has entered into Maruti Nagar and Patel Nagar areas of the district. Several low-lying localities are also flooded. As the water level in river Ganga has reached danger level, Assi river sewage has entered in the low-lying areas of the city. The farmers are the worst-affected in the floods as hundreds of acres of paddy crop and millets have been inundated.

The administration has arranged for shelters at primary schools and providing packed food to the affected people. At least 15 NDRF boats and other private ferries have been pressed into service for rescue of stranded people.

According to the reports, people are virtually locked inside their houses with water occupying almost all of the room space. People can be seen braving the river water in the already flooded rooms of their houses.

The district administration has beefed up relief ad rescue operations with the help of NDRF teams. In a video circulating on social media, District Magistrate Surendra Singh can be seen standing on the terrace of a house, which is partially submerged in floodwaters, during the relief works in the Rajghat area in flood-hit Kashi.

#WATCH Varanasi: A wall collapsed during the distribution of relief material in flood affected areas, earlier today. District Magistrate of Varanasi and one National Disaster Response Force personnel sustained minor injuries in the incident. pic.twitter.com/LfqS7gkan5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 19, 2019

The officer was there to distribute food and other relief material when the wall suddenly collapsed and the debris fell into the rescue boat, injuring the officer. A medical team late on checked on the district magistrate at his residence and found no major injury, sources said.