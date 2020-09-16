  • MORE MARKET STATS

BREAKING: Fire breaks out at DLW building in Varanasi

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 10:58 AM

Fire breaks out at a building of the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) in Varanasi.

Fire at DLW building in Varanasi.

A major fire broke out at a building of the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) in Varanasi on Wednesday morning, news agency ANI reported.

Several fire engines have been pressed into service to douse the flames. There have been no reports of loss of life or damage to property so far. The DLW is a production unit of Indian Railways.

More details are awaited.

