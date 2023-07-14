Varanasi court reserves order for July 21 on plea seeking scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque

A Varanasi court on Friday reserved its order for July 21 on a petition seeking a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, which is located in the vicinity of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The plea which was filed by the Hindu side, had sought a direction to the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to survey the entire Gyanvapi mosque complex.

“We had put before the court the demand for an archaeological and scientific investigation of the entire Gyanvapi complex, except the ‘vajukhana’. After hearing both sides, the court reserved the verdict for July 21,” said Vishnu Shankar Jain, the counsel for the Hindu side.

Meanwhile, advocate Anupam Dwivedi, who argued for the Hindu side in the case said that the district court has heard both sides and reserved its order for July 21 on the petition seeking a scientific survey of the mosque.