scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Varanasi court grants 8 more weeks to ASI to complete scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex

District Judge A K Vishvesh dismissed the mosque management committee’s objection and provided additional time to the ASI, government counsel Rajesh Mishra said.

Written by India News Desk
Gyanvapi case update, Supreme Court
A Varanasi court on Friday allowed the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises to ascertain whether it was built on a pre-existing religious structure. (Photo: PTI)

A Varanasi court on Friday granted the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) additional time of eight weeks to complete the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex and submit its report, reports Live Law.

District Judge A K Vishvesh dismissed the mosque management committee’s objection and provided additional time to the ASI, government counsel Rajesh Mishra said. The order was passed in an application moved by the ASI which stated that it would take some more time for the ASI to submit the report.

Also Read

“As the court has directed to conduct a survey beneath the ground of all the cellars, it is necessary that soil/debris dumped or accumulated there is removed without causing any damage to the standing structure…the debris is being removed very carefully and systematically, which is a slow process and going to take some more time before the ground of all the cellars is cleared for survey as directed by the Hon’ble court,” the ASI’s application had stated, as quoted by Live Law.

Also Read

The ASI is carrying out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, next to Kashi Vishwanath temple here, to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

The survey began after the Allahabad High Court upheld a Varanasi district court order and ruled that the step is “necessary in the interest of justice” and will benefit both the Hindu and Muslim sides.

More Stories on
Varanasi

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 08-09-2023 at 19:24 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS