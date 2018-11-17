Varanasi: Come 2019, visitors to access Kashi Vishwanath temple directly from Ganga ghats

Kashi Vishwanath corridor: Varanasi is changing, courtesy local BJP MP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the 2014 general elections, the BJP had released a special manifesto for Varanasi, promising to change the face of the ancient city. Since then, PM Modi and other top ministers have visited the city many times to oversee work being done in the city.

One of the most challenging projects so far has been the development of a 50-feet-wide Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. The world-famous shrine temple is located on the western bank of holy river Ganga and is regarded as one of the most important places of worship among Hindus. But to reach the temple, one has to walk through narrow and congested lanes. According to a rough estimate, nearly 3,000 people visit the shrine daily and numbers reach 1 lakh and more on special occasions.

To ease the pilgrimage, the government decided to develop a dedicated corridor and the work on the project is underway in full swing. According to the Uttar Pradesh government headed by Yogi Adityanth, nearly 300 houses have been acquired and these properties will be demolished to pave the way for construction of the 50-feet-wide corridor.

Siddharthnath Singh, Health Minister, Uttar Pradesh, said that in the first phase, the government had acquired 166 houses for the project and the Cabinet has given the go-ahead to acquire another 130 properties for the purpose.

“For the construction of the Kashmir Vishwanath temple (corridor), the government in the first phase had acquired 166 houses. Now, there is a requirement of acquiring 130 more properties. The total cost would be Rs 413 crore and in the first phase, the government had sanctioned Rs 190 crore,” he said.

According to Kashi Vishwanath Trust CEO Vishal Singh, who is overseeing the project, 3,000 labourers are working every night to demolish the acquired houses. He said that officials involved in the project are facing logistical difficulties because it is not possible to transport equipment through the narrow lanes.

“A total of 296 houses will be demolished. While demolishing the houses, several temples are being found inside the properties that are of great importance. These temples will also be preserved,” he told India TV.

Singh informed that the demolition work is expected to be over by December and work on the corridor is likely to begin in January-February.

The corridor is being developed between the Lalita ghat and Manikarnika ghat on the bank of river Ganga. Once the project is over, one can reach the temple directly from the western ghat of Ganga. The temple will also be visible from other nearby ghats as well. The India TV report said that 25,000 sq meter of land will be required for the entire project.

Better lighting facilities and other basic amenities including restrooms, sheds, drinking water, meditation centres will be developed in the route. besides, other streets leading to the temple are also being widened.

The project, touted to be the dream project of PM Modi, is expected to be completed by next year.