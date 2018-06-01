Varanasi: Accident hits under-construction flyover in city second time in 15 days, no casualties reported (Image: ANI)

Varanasi: A plate of an under-construction flyover fell in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Friday. The incident took place at the city’s Babatpur road at around 9:25 am on Friday, news agency ANI reported. However, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far. More details on the incident are awaited.

The incident comes merely 15 days after 18 people were killed after an under-construction flyover collapsed in the city last month, raising questions over the quality of work. Reports claimed that the Uttar Pradesh police had sent several letters to the UP State Bridge Corporation asking to follow proper safety regulations during the construction.

Following the incident of May 15, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered strict penal action against former Managing Director of UP Bridge Corporation Rajan Mittal and six others. The state government had also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh for the deceased and injured respectively.

The Chief Minister had also directed the state Public Works Department and other concerned departments to carry out construction works to take all steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future. The Chief Minister had also asked authorities to make third-party inspection necessary for all important works to ensure quality.