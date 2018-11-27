Vanteru Pratap Reddy attempts immolation over search at house, bid foiled

By: | Published: November 27, 2018 1:42 PM

Congress candidate for Gajwel assembly constituency, Vanteru Pratap Reddy allegedly made a futile self-immolation bid after a search was conducted at his house in Kompally here following a complaint that cash meant for distribution to voters was hidden there, police said Tuesday.

Vanteru Pratap Reddy, Congress, Gajwel assembly, self-immolation, KompallyDuring the search, Reddy immediately doused himself with petrol and tried to set himself on fire, but the police thwarted the bid, they said. (Facebook)

A flying squad comprising election officials reached Reddy’s house late Monday night along with police, but he and his supporters prevented themfrom discharging their duty leading to some tense moments.

During the search, Reddy immediately doused himself with petrol and tried to set himself on fire, but the police thwarted the bid, they said.

“Reddy along with his supporters misbehaved with the officials on duty and also with police,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Balanagar Zone) P V Padmaja told PTI adding nothing was found during the search.

The official said a case of attempted suicide, obstructing public servant in the discharge ofduty and other charges under relevant IPC sections were registered against Reddy and his supporters.

On Sunday evening, Reddy had held a sit-in protest at the office of the Election Returning Officer in Gajwel, the constituency represented by caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, even as police evicted him.

He had alleged that his phones were being tapped and that his supporters were being harassed. Telangana assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 7.

