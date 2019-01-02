Vande Mataram row: The national song does not demonstrate one’s patriotism, says Kamal Nath; Shivraj launches scathing attack

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (ANI)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath today said that singing the national song, ‘Vande Mataram’ does validate one’s patriotism. His statement came hours after his government’s decision to stop earlier BJP government’s tradition to sing the national song in the secretariat on the first working day each month.

The chief minister said that the practice to sing the Vande Mataram on the first working day every month in the Secretariat was being discontinued for some time and the state government has decided to implement it in a new form.

“We have not taken this decision under any agenda nor are we opposed to singing ‘Vande Mataram’. It is deeply rooted in our hearts and we have sung it from time-to-time. We will start it again but in a different form,” a statement by Kamal Nath said.

Hitting out at those trying to politicise the issue, the chief minister added, “I condemn those who do politics in the name of either temple or Vande Mataram. We are bringing it (Vande Mataram) in a new form and I will make an announcement on it within a day or two.” He also asked as per news reports whether those not singing the national song, not patriots.

In the meantime, his predecessor and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he and all other MLAs from BJP will sing “Vande Mataram” on the first day of the state Assembly session if the Congress-led government does not restore the practice at the secretariat.

The song was not sung on Tuesday, the first working day of January, leading to BJP’s attack on CM Kamal Nath wanting to know whether this was done at his direction. Chouhan had also tweeted in Hindi, “I and all the BJP MLAs will sing the national song at the Vallabh Bhawan (secretariat) premises on the first day of the Assembly session on January 7. People are welcome to join this campaign.”

“If the Congress doesn’t know the lyrics (words) of Vande Mataram or if they feel ashamed singing it, then let me know. I along with people will sing it on the first day of every month at the Vallabh Bhawan premises,” he had said in another tweet.