The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued fresh guidelines on how the national song “Vande Mataram” should be sung or played at official and public programmes, including school events. The key change: when “Vande Mataram” and the national anthem “Jana Gana Mana” are rendered together, “Vande Mataram” must be performed first, formally setting the ceremonial sequence.

The notification also defines the official version of the national song as a six-stanza rendition of about 3 minutes and 10 seconds, and lays out occasions and etiquette for its use across institutions.

What do the new guidelines say?

As per the detailed instructions, the six-stanza version is to be played/sung at several official occasions, including civil investiture ceremonies, the arrival and departure of the President at formal state functions, and immediately before and after the President’s addresses to the nation. Similar protocol is outlined forGovernors or Lieutenant Governors at formal state functions, and when the national flag is brought on parade, among other events for which special orders may be issued.

The guidelines also mention band-related cues: when performed with band accompaniment, a drum roll/bugle call may be used to alert the audience that the national song is about to begin.

Schools, public functions, and the “standing” rule

On schools, the advisory says institutions should promote respect for national symbols; NDTV Profit reported that schools are required to begin the day with collective singing of Vande Mataram and to encourage respect for the anthem and the national flag.

On etiquette, the MHA guidance reiterates that the audience should stand at attention during the singing or playing of the national song. An exception will apply in a case when “Vande Mataram” appears as part of a newsreel/documentary or a film screening, audiences are not required to stand, as it may disrupt the presentation and cause disturbance.