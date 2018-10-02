Vandalism in name of protests: In tough message on violence, Supreme Court says organisers will be held accountable

Supreme Court

Supreme Court has taken tough cognisance of incidents of vandalism and rampage carried out by violent mobs in the name of protests, pronouncing that individuals and organisers will be held accountable for criminal and civil liability for creating such nuisance. The apex court also issued guidelines while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the issue of “destruction of public and private properties by self-appointed keepers of public morality”.

The top court said that individuals who are responsible for initiating, promoting, instigating an act of violence which results in loss of life or damage to public or private property will be held accountable and individuals will have to compensate the victims. On the issue of the amendment in the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, a three-judge bench headed by outgoing Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said it would not comment on the efficacy of the proposed legislative changes and said it would keep the issue open to be decided in appropriate proceedings.

“A comprehensive structure will have to be evolved in the respective states so that the issues of accountability and efficiency in curbing incidents of peaceful protests turning into mob violence, causing damage to property including investigation, remedial and punitive measures, are duly addressed,” the bench, which also comprises Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, stated.

Earlier in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio address of Mann Ki Baat disapproved of the path of violence. “Violence and cruelty can never solve any problem. It is peace and non-violence, renunciation and martyrdom that are triumphant in the end,” PM Modi said. In March this year, in the wake of incidents of vandalism of statues in certain parts of the country, PM Modi strongly condemned the actions and warned of stern action against those found guilty.