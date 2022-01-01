Vaishno Devi stampede Live updates: Yatra resumes; Centre, J&K announce ex-gratia

Live

Union Minister Jitendera Singh has rushed to Katra while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation.

J&K stampede Live updates, Vaishno Devi stampede Live updates: Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh today said that at least 12 people died while 13 were injured in the stampede that broke out around 3 am at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra. The incident occurred after an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by the stampede. A heavy rush of devotees aided in the worsening of the situation. Union Minister Jitendera Singh has rushed to Katra while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation. President Ram Nath Kovind had also expressed his grief on the incident. PM Modi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and said he had spoken to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union ministers Jitendra Singh and Nityanand Rai to take stock of the situation.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said, “An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM @narendramodi.” J&K LG Manoj Sinha has ordered a probe into the stampede. The Inquiry Committee will be headed by Principal Secretary (Home) with ADGP, Jammu and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu as members. The stampede occurred in the early hours today near gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop Trikuta hills, about 50 km from Jammu. The stampede was triggered by a heavy rush of devotees who have come to pay their obeisance to mark the beginning of the New Year, officials said. Devotees usually trek to the hilltop shrine from the Katra base camp, a distance of nearly 13 km, while some reach there by helicopter.

Live Updates Jammu and Kashmir Live, Vaishno Devi Stampede Live Updates, Katra Stampede Live updates, J&K Stampede Live Updates 10:32 (IST) 1 Jan 2022 Vaishno Devi stampede Live updates: Arvind Kejriwal expresses grief on the incident Vaishno Devi stampede Live updates: Arvind Kejriwal expresses grief on the incident https://twitter.com/ArvindKejriwal/status/1477112883393675264 10:29 (IST) 1 Jan 2022 Vaishno Devi stampede Live updates: Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board says 15 injured At around 2:15 am, an unfortunate stampede happened near gate no. 3 at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Rescue & evacuation operations were immediately launched by the Shrine Board authorities, District Admin & Police. 12 pilgrims lost their lives & 15 pilgrims got injured in the incident. Govt has ordered a high-level probe into the incident by a three-member team headed by the Principal Secretary Home, ADGP Jammu Zone & Divisional Commissioner Jammu. The shrine board established a dedicated helpline, which can be approached at Phone No: 01991234804 & 01991234053. Helplines established by District Admin are: PCR Katra 01991-232010/ 9419145182, PCR Reasi 01991245076/ 9622856295; DC Reasi Control Room 01991-245763/ 9419839557: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board 10:14 (IST) 1 Jan 2022 VVaishno Devi stampede Live updates: Yatra resumes Vaishno Devi stampede Live updates: Vaishno Devi yatra resumes following a brief suspension after 12 people lost their lives in a stampede incident in Katra. https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1477123292662165505 10:11 (IST) 1 Jan 2022 Vaishno Devi stampede Live updates: Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh expresses condolence Vaishno Devi stampede Live updates: Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh expresses condolence https://twitter.com/p_sahibsingh/status/1477109216728928257 10:07 (IST) 1 Jan 2022 Vaishno Devi stampede Live updates: Helpline numbers issued Vaishno Devi stampede Live updates: Helpline numbers issued. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Helpline numbers: 01991-234804 01991-234053. Other Helpline numbers: PCR Katra 01991232010/ 9419145182; PCR Reasi 0199145076/ 9622856295; DC Office Reasi Control room 01991245763/ 9419839557 10:05 (IST) 1 Jan 2022 Vaishno Devi stampede Live updates: Deeply pained, says Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav Vaishno Devi stampede Live updates: Deeply pained by the loss of lives at Vaishno Devi Bhawan. My sincere condolences to the affected families. Prayers that the injured have a speedy recovery. https://twitter.com/byadavbjp/status/1477129604309520393 10:03 (IST) 1 Jan 2022 Vaishno Devi stampede Live updates: Earlier visuals of Ambulance carrying injured to hospital Vaishno Devi stampede Live updates: Earlier visuals of Ambulance carrying injured to hospital https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1477075885559742464