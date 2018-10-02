‘Vaishnava Jan To’ Bhajan goes global: A musical treat for all from MEA

Singers from over 40 plus countries on Oct 2 countries sang the favourite bhajan of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi `Vaishnav Jan to Tene Kahiye’. (Video screengrab: MEA twitter)

As part of the 150th Birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, artists from over 124 countries have contributed musically in paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi through his favourite bhajan ‘Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye’.

On Gandhi Jayanti Day in New Delhi during the closing ceremony of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a medley version of the famous bhajan by artists from over 40 countries.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), all Indian Missions abroad identified a local artists/group to record the bhajan in the run-up to Gandhi Jayanti.

"The result is an eclectic, colourful and rich rendition of the hymn infused with the local flavour of the region. From Armenia to Angola, Sri Lanka to Serbia, Iraq to Iceland, prominent local singers/groups have showcased their talent to this favourite hymn of the Mahatma," said an official statement from the MEA.

“The result is an eclectic, colourful and rich rendition of the hymn infused with the local flavour of the region. From Armenia to Angola, Sri Lanka to Serbia, Iraq to Iceland, prominent local singers/groups have showcased their talent to this favourite hymn of the Mahatma,” said an official statement from the MEA.

Different regions and countries recognised by the United Nations had sent in videos which were then put together in a fusion video of about 5 minutes to give a flavour of the bhajan as recorded by different artists.

Amongst the star performers is President Baron Divavesi Waqa of Nauru. President Waqa’s gesture was not just a special tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th Birth Anniversary but was also a personal gift from him to Prime Minister Modi.

The famous Gujarati hymn was penned by the 15th-century poet Narsimha Mehta and was one of the favourite bhajans of Mahatma Gandhi who included it into the roster of prayers routinely sung before his meetings.

The video was released in the presence of the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Gutierrez, external affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation Sushri Uma Bharti and other prominent personalities.