Vaishali murder case: Adopted minor daughter, man arrested from Jalgaon

Ghaziabad police on Thursday apprehended the adopted minor daughter of a man who was killed in Vaishali in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on September 22. Police also arrested a 23-year-old man she was allegedly in a relationship with. The duo was arrested from Jalgaon, Maharashtra, The Indian Express reported.

The accused man has been identified as Rahul Kapurchand Rathore, and both were brought back to Ghaziabad, and booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) G Muniraj, who had visited the spot, said that at 7 PM on September 22, cops at the Kaushambi police station received information that a dead body was found in a house in Vaishali.

He said that the wife of the deceased man, who works as a healthcare worker in Delhi, found the door locked. He didn’t pick up her calls, and she entered the home using a spare key and found the body of her husband, the SSP said.

Three teams of Kaushambi were assigned the case, and CCTV footage showed that a person arrived at the home at 11 AM and left with the minor at 5 PM.

The girl and Rathore came in touch through an online gaming platform about 7-8 months ago.

The minor girl allegedly told Rathore that her parents used to beat her up and asked her not to talk to him. The man was murdered by Rathore by tying and later strangulating him.

Kaushambi SHO Prabhat Kumar said that the accused were traced to Jalgaon, after tracking her number from which she spoke to Rathore.

Superintendent of Police-City 2 Gyanendra Kumar Singh said that the deceased knew that his adopted daughter was talking to Rathore and was against the relationship. “They had tied him up with tape and gagged him and locked the front gate,” Singh said.

Police said that the girl was legally adopted by the couple a week after she was born, 14 years ago. She lived with her parents until the day the 58-year-old father was killed on September 22, Hindustan Times reported.

SP (City 2) Singh also said that the when interrogated, the duo admitted to planning and executing the murder.

The relationship between the girl and the father deteriorated when she went away with another 19-year-old male friend about three months ago.