Vadodara school murder: Gujarat police arrest Class 10 student for killing junior in toilet

The Gujarat police have arrested a Class 10 student for allegedly murdering a junior in the toilet of a school on Friday, June 22, in Vadodara — an incident that brought back the horrors of a similar case that took place in Gurugram last year. The victim, a class 9 student, was found lying in a pool of blood in the toilet of his school with his body bearing as many as 15 stab wounds. He succumbed to his injuries before the ambulance arrived. The accused in the case was apprehended on the night of the murder.

Commissioner of police Manoj Shashidhar told Hindustan Times that four students of the school reported seeing the accused stab the victim. During the primary investigation, it was revealed that the two got into a dispute before the murder took place. However, the investigators are still hoping to unveil the exact reason behind their disagreement upon questioning the accused.

The police officials found the bag of the accused on the terrace of a temple near the school, containing three knives and a bottle of red chilli solution. They also found a 12-inch knife near the victim’s body in the toilet.

The victim had joined the school a fortnight before the incident took place. He joined as a Class 9 student for the current academic year. An administrator of the school said that around 11:50 AM on Friday, a group of students informed the school teachers about a body lying in the toilet.

Last year, a similar incident took place when a boy of Class 11 allegedly slit the throat of a seven-year-old schoolmate in Gurguram in the toilet of their school. The incident which took place in Septemeber last year shook the entire nation and created a havoc, with demands being made that the accused be tried like an adult.