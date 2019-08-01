Vadodara rains: Flash floods in city after 442 mm rainfall in 12 hours, NDRF called in

The Vishwamitri river in Vadodara is flowing above the danger mark. The city has received 442 mm rainfall in last 12 hours.

Rains in Vadodara , Gujarat rains: Gujarat’s Vadodara city has received a staggering 442 mm of rainfall in just 12 hours on Wednesday, leading to heavy water-logging in the entire city. The local administration swung into action as it is shifting people from low-lying areas. Locals say that water entered into houses last night after heavy rainfall. The Vishwamitri river is flowing above the danger mark. The river flows west through the city and joins the Dhadhar river and Khanpur river.

The rains have forced the administration to shut the airport. Several trains were also canceled in view of the prevailing situation. Schools in the city will remain closed on Thursday.

According to a release by the state government, between 8 am and 8 on Wednesday, Vadodara received 442 mm of rainfall, the highest in Gujarat this monsoon. Of this, 286 mm of rain fell in just four hours ending at 8 pm. Rains also lashed other parts of the state including Ahmedabad city and central Gujarat.

Gujarat: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescue people in Vadodara following flash floods in the city, due to heavy rainfall.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani chaired a meeting to review the situation in Vadodara. He asked the government officials to remain vigilant and help the affected people. The CM directed IAS officers Vinod Rao and Lochan Sehra to rush to the city to provide guidance to the local administration in tackling the situation.

The authorities have asked people in low-lying areas to cooperate with district administration during evacuation.

Ahmedabad recorded 58 mm rainfall on Wednesday while Dabhoi town in Vadodara district received 152 mm rain, Halol in Panchmahal district received 143 mm, followed by Karjan in Vadodara district (137 mm), Waghodiya in Vadodara (124 mm), Umarpada in Surat (118 mm) and Sankheda in Chhotaudepur district (117 mm).

As per the IMD forecast, the state is likely to receive ‘heavy to very heavy rains’ during the next two days.