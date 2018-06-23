Vadodara police detain class 10 student for murder of junior in school

Family of the victim student at Vadodara (Image: ANI)

The main suspect in the murder of a school student at Gujarat’s Vadodara was tracked down to Valsad. The accused was brought to Vadodara for further investigation. The police had also recovered a bag having seven sharp-edged weapons and a liquid mixture of chilly powder. The police found the bag at a terrace adhjacent to the school campus yesterday. According to the police, the bag might belong to the accused.

The accused is a class 10 student of same school and is a juvenile. He was held under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. Speaking to The Indian Express, SG Patil, ACP Vadodara Police said, “As he is a juvenile, we aren’t directly interrogating him. We have roped in an NGO and taking the due legal course. The interrogation is underway and we are trying to find out the reason behind the crime.”

On Friday, in a shocking incident, a class 9 student was found dead inside the washrom of a school campus in Vadodara. The victim’s dead body was found inside the school washroom, with an injury of a sharp-edged weapon on head and body of the victim.

Meanwhile, Jagruti Pandya, chairperson of the Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said that the mental condition of the accused student will be examined to know what provoked him to allegedly murder his junior student. She also sought a detailed report from the school authorities.

The incident comes as a reminder of a similar incident in a school in Haryana’s Gurugram where a student of Ryan International school was found murdered inside a washroom within the campus. The said incident took place on September 8 last year, when the seven-year-old was found with his throat slit in the school’s washroom. He was killed within minutes after his father dropped him along with his sister at around 8 am.

The case was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation. In its investigation, the central investigative agency had apprehended a Class 11 student for his involvement in the crime. The CBI officials claimed that the accused had confessed to killing the child in the hope of postponing the upcoming examinations and a parent-teacher meeting.

Later, a Gurugram court had upheld the judgement of the Juvenile Justice Board order. In its order, JJB had ruled that the accused, a class XI student will be tried as an adult in the case. The board had observed the crime committed by 16-year-old was heinous, chilling, horrific and serious in nature.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also laid out several guidelines after the incident. The CBSE had asked schools to install CCTV cameras on the premises. Besides, directing the school authorities to carry out police verification of staff employed or to be employed and control entry of outsiders.