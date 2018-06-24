Vadodara engineering student kills self to donate kidney to elder brother (Representative Image: Reuters)

A first-year student of Babaria Institute of Technology of Varnama, Gujarat was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room in early hours of Saturday. The engineering student took his life so that his kidneys could be donated to his elder brother who has been undergoing dialysis for the last few years as both of his kidneys stopped working.

The Indian Express has reported that the already decomposing body of the 19-year-old Naitik Tandel was discovered by his roommate after he reached the hostel on Saturday, as the classes of the third semester were scheduled to begin from Monday. Tandel, who is from the Kolak village of Valsad district, arrived in his college on June 20 to attend the classes for the next semester. He even sent an email to his roommate informing him about his arrival.

The police have informed that a suicide note written by Tandel was also found in his room – in which he urged his parents to donate both of his kidneys to his elder brother and other organs to needy persons. He had also asked the police to not to investigate his death and question anyone, especially his parents. Not just that, in the note he also mentioned donating his clothes to certain people.

However, since the body was discovered almost 36 hours after his death, it had already started decomposing and the organs could not be harvested for donation, informed the doctors of SSG Hospital.

Inspector H P Parmar, who is investigating the case told IE, “We have not found any reason that might have led the19-year-old to take this extreme step. The investigations are underway. We have questioned one of his roommates who arrived on Saturday. His another roommate will arrive on Sunday. The parents of Tandel had tried to call him, but when he did not answer their call, they did not call him again as they had no idea that he would have taken such an extreme step.”