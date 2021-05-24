Vaccine production unlike poster printing in which AAP is an expert: BJP hits back over Arvind Kejriwal’s vaccine claims

Reacting to the Pfizer claim made by Kejriwal, Santhosh said that Pfizer has even expressed their inability to supply to Australia as well before July.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government accusing it of trying to play with people’s emotions at every turn. Reacting to the vaccine claim made by Arvind Kejriwal, BJP’s National General Secretary BL Santhosh has said that every state except Delhi is planing vaccine utilisation as per details shared by the health ministry. “Health ministry gives detailed advisory on the vaccine that will be provided in next 3 days (15 days allotment plan will be given henceforth). It’s the duty of State Governments to plan the utilisation based on that. Every state does this except Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government,” said Santhosh.

He claimed that states need to plan according to the vaccine available and the target groups they want to prioritise. He alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party tries to play on people’s emotions at every turn, adding that vaccine production is not like poster printing at which AAP is an expert.

Santhosh said that the Centre is putting its best foot forward to enhance the production of vaccines. “Central Government is putting its best foot forward to enhance production. They have already told how this will be phased. Raw materials, international agreements, BSL 3 facilities, needs to be understood. But that’s the last thing anarchists want to do,” alleged the BJP leader.

Reacting to the Pfizer claim made by Kejriwal, Santhosh said that Pfizer has even expressed their inability to supply to Australia as well before July. He said that the Kejriwal government first raises unrealistic demands and then blames the Centre. “Pfizer has told Australian authorities that they can only supply in July 2022. Send a mail, address a presser, raise unrealistic demands & then blame centre. Even children know that only 3 vaccines #Covishield #Covaxin #SputnikV are available. Do we deserve such governance ..?” he said.

Notably, the Delhi government has claimed that Pfizer and Moderna have refused to supply vaccines to the Delhi government saying that they will deal only with the Government of India.