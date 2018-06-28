Vacation time for Congress leaders: Here’s their favoured holiday destination this summer

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is also said to be out of the country and will return in a few days

With no key elections around and sufficient time before Parliament and assembly sessions convene, political leaders, especially from the Congress, have opted for vacations abroad to beat the scorching summer. Amidst the sweltering heat in the northern parts, a few Congress leaders have chosen London as their favourite destination.

AICC general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Ghulam Nabi Azad is in London. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi and former External Affairs minister Salman Khurshid also went to London. According to reports, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was also in London with his family on a holiday.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is also said to be out of the country and will return in a few days, according to The Indian Express.

Rahul Gandhi welcomed the New Year 2018 in Goa along with his mother Sonia Gandhi. “Rahul Gandhi joined his mother at a five-star hotel at Mobor in South Goa on Saturday. Both of them celebrated the New Year at the hotel,” a senior Congress had then said. “It was a private function so the party functionaries or other dignitaries were not allowed,” he had said.

Apart from VVIPs, people in Delhi like travelling to London during holidays. According to a survey conducted by a company last year, some key trends have emerged for the way India likes to travel. These trends offer a glimpse of all the places Indian travellers are exploring, both locally and around the world, as per an IANS report. The survey showed Mumbai’s fondness for Bali, Bangalore gets drawn to Paris, Chennai to Singapore, and Kolkata prefers Prague.