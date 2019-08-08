Vacancies to be filled, govt employee to get due perks: PM Modi in Jammu and Kashmir address

As of now they were not getting many of the benefits like LTC (leave travel concession), house rent allowance, health insurance and education allowance for their children, he said. (ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that an exercise to fill vacancies in government posts will soon start in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh while assuring its large workforce that they will get salaries and perks on a par with employees of other union territories. “Friends, an exercise to fill all vacant central and state government posts in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will begin very soon. It will give local youths adequate employment opportunities,” he said in the televised address to the nation after his government revoked the region’s special provisions under Article 370 and split it into two union territories.

Noting that government employees, including police personnel, of the region are not getting many facilities enjoyed by their counterparts in other UTs, he said it will be the Centre’s priority that they get the same perks. As of now they were not getting many of the benefits like LTC (leave travel concession), house rent allowance, health insurance and education allowance for their children, he said.

In a region, where unemployment is a big concern with the government being the main source of jobs, the prime minister reached out to its youths, saying public sector units and private sector will be encouraged to create employment. “Army and paramilitary forces will hold exercises to recruit youngsters,” he added.