V Muraleedharan’s convoy attacked in West Bengal in presence of police; BJP says no law and order in state

It appears that the post-poll violence in West Bengal is not going to end soon. Today, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan’s car was attacked and vandalised at Panchkuri village in West Midnapore district while he was going to visit the area in connection with attack on the saffron party workers. The minister shared the information via a tweet. “TMC goons attacked my convoy in West Midnapore, broken windows, attacked personal staff. Cutting short my trip,” he said sharing a video of the attack. Notably, a vehicle of West Bengal police can also be seen in the video but no effort was made by them to stop the attack.

He said that he could not visit the affected Karyakarta’shouse as police advised against it. “We could not visit the house of @BJP4Bengal Karyakarta, Biswajit Mahesh, who was killed in the post-poll violence at his village Markundachak,” said V Muraleedharan.

The Union Minister said that the BJP will not be threatened by undemocratic forces. “Our fight against perpetrators of violence will continue in Democratic means. Arrived at Debra to meet workers of @BJP4Bengal who have been brutally attacked, whose houses have been destroyed by TMC goons,” he said in another tweet.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha who was accompanying the minister claimed that the attack took place despite the presence of the police personnel.

An officer of Kotwali police station in West Midnapore told PTI that they are probing into the incident of the attack on the minister’s convoy. No one has been detained or arrested so far, the police officer said.

BJP president JP Nadda condemned the attack on the union minister. “The attack by TMC workers on the convoy of Union Minister V. Muralitharanji in West Midnapore is very condemnable. I said yesterday that the law and order in Bengal has completely collapsed. If a minister of Government of India has been attacked, what will be the situation of the common people there?” he said.

पश्चिम मिदनापुर में केंद्रीय मंत्री वी. मुरलीधरन जी के क़ाफ़िले पर टीएमसी के कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा किया गया हमला बहुत ही निंदनीय है।मैंने कल ही कहा था कि बंगाल में लॉ एंड आर्डर पूरी तरह ध्वस्त हो चुका है।जहाँ भारत सरकार के मंत्री पर हमला हो जाय, वहाँ आम जनता की क्या स्थिति होगी? — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 6, 2021

BJP Bengal’s co-in-charge Amit Malviya said that if a sitting central minister’s convoy can be attacked in West Bengal, one can only imagine how lawless the state is. He added that one can imagine the plight of the victims who have been at the receiving end of TMC’s retributive violence.