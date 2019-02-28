V K Singh to Yeddyurappa on IAF strikes: Govt action to safeguard nation, not win extra seats

Singh said that government action was to safeguard nation and not to win extra seats

Union Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh today differed from the remarks by fellow partyman and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa who sought to suggest that the air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force at terror camps in Pakistan would benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Yeddyurappa had said that while Indian Armed Forces proved themselves by demolishing terrorists’ hideouts in Pakistan, it will also impact the elections and help BJP win over 22 seats in Karnataka. Taking strong exception to Yeddyurappa’s stand, Singh, former chief of the Indian Army, asserted that all citizens stand as one nation and the government took the decision to safeguard the nation and not for electoral gains.

“@BSYBJP ji, I beg to differ. We stand as one nation, action taken by our government is to safeguard our nation & ensure safety of our citizens, not to win a few extra seats (sic),” Singh tweeted today.

BJP leader and former Karnataka CM Yeddyurappa on Wednesday had told media that the recent decision by Prime Minister Modi to on IAF air strikes on terrorist camps has invoked a spirit of nationalism among the people of the country. This, he said, will aid the BJP in getting the maximum number of seats in the state and strengthen PM Modi.

“The Indian Armed Forces proved their mettle by destroying the terrorists’ hideouts. The impact of this strike will help BJP win more than 22 seats in state,” he was quoted as saying.

Yeddurappa’s comments had drawn sharp criticism with major political parties castigating him for politicising the IAF air strikes. CM Kumarswamy slammed Yeddurappa on Twitter and said, “The entire nation is united in supporting the central govt&our armed forces to fight terrorism,while #Bjp leader @BSYBJP is busy calculating howmany extra LS seats the terror attack&Pak war can bring to his party. It’s shameful to exploit our jawans’ sacrifice for electoral gains.”

On Wednesday leaders of 21 opposition parties jointly released a statement accusing the government of politicizing the supreme sacrifice of Indian soldiers. They also noted that Prime Minister had not chaired an all-party meeting as per the usual practice in democracy. The leaders had said that national security must be paramount over narrow political issues.

The leaders had slammed PM Narendra Modi along with BJP president Amit Shah for using the IAF air strikes to create a narrative in favour of the ruling BJP ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar rejected the claim had hit back on the same day and said that opposition parties’ statement had ‘pleased’ Pakistan and also asked the opposition leaders to think if it was correct to make such a comment.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley too wrote on Twitter, “The entire country has supported the government in one voice as appropriate to the proceedings. Why then India’s opposition parties are politicising the anti-terror act of the Government.”