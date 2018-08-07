Uzbekistan woman sings Ichak Daana from Raj Kapoor’s Shree 420, gets praise from Sushma Swaraj; watch video

Sushma Swaraj visited Uzbekistan during her four-day trip to 3 countries. (Twitter image)

Over the years Bollywood has managed to garner fans, followers and admirers across the world. Much of the credit for taking Bollywood to the global centrestage goes to legendary actor, producer and director Raj Kapoor. The ever-charming Kapoor, who is fondly known as the “the greatest showman of Hindi cinema”, had a strong following in Russia and adjacent countries. During her visit to Uzbekistan, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj experienced that love for Kapoor and Bollywood is still reverberating in the country.

The EAM came across an Uzbek woman who was singing ‘Ichak Daana’ from the movie ‘Shree 420’ featuring Raj Kapoor and Nargis in lead roles. The video of the woman singing was posted on Twitter by spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar with caption “Bollywood knows no boundaries! More so in Uzbekistan where Raj kapoor and Nargis are household names. Salute to this Uzbek woman for her spirit as she hums the song ‘इचक दाना बीचक दाना’ from the classic Shri 420!”

Swaraj has said that love and respect for Indian culture is visible everywhere in Uzbekistan. Underscoring the popularity of late superstar Raj Kapoor in the region, Swaraj noted, “In Russia and Uzbekistan, even if the people knew or did not know the names of government leaders, they always knew Raj Kapoor, which is a household name in both countries.”

Dwelling upon Kapoor’s admiration, Swaraj recalled her visit to Moscow and said, “I was with a parliamentary goodwill delegation when someone approached me and pointed out to my saree and bindi and said – ‘India, India’. I said yes! Then that person continued, ‘Raj Kapoor’s land’ and quoted a line ‘Mein Awara Hoon’. Never ever I have seen the popularity of any actor in any country.”

Stressing on people-to-people relations, Swaraj continued, “The love for our language Hindi and classical dances like Kathak and Bharatnatyam in Russia, Uzbekistan, and other neighbouring countries is very much visible.”She said that Bollywood films had made a huge contribution for facilitating closer people-to-people ties between India and Russia and other Central Asian nations.