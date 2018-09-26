‘Utterly insulting’ tweet against PM Narendra Modi: FIR against Congress social media chief Divya Spandana

A case was registered on Tuesday at the Gomtinagar Police Station in Lucknow. (Twitter/PTI)

Congress social media chief Divya Spandana has been booked for allegedly posting an “insulting” tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said Wednesday.

A case was registered Tuesday at the Gomtinagar Police Station here, he said.

“An FIR was registered against Divya Spandana under the Information Technology Act and the relevant sections of the IPC,” said Gomtinagar SHO DP Tiwari.

The FIR was lodged on a complaint by lawyer Syed Rizvan Ahmed, who alleged that Spandana had tweeted an “utterly insulting” post against the prime minister, he said.

In the complaint, Ahmed alleged that the post had the potential to “instigate hatred” against Modi, the official added.

There was no immediate comment by the Congress.