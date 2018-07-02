Uttarakhand weather alert: Take caution, IMD issues fresh warning, a day after Pauri Garhwal bus accident

The weather alert issued by IMD is for the next five days i.e from July 2 till July 6. (Photo: Reuters)

Uttarakhand weather alert: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a new weather warning for people of Uttarakhand and adjoining areas today. This warning comes a day after the Pauri Garhwal bus accident that resulted in the death of at least 48 people.

“Uttarakhand received heavy rainfall during the past 24 hrs as predicted. Heavy to very heavy rains will lash parts of the state in next 24 hrs, there is need to stay alert. We will issue red alert. Commuters should only use ‘pucca road’,” Bikram Singh, Meteorological dept, Dehradun told ANI.

The weather alert issued by IMD is for the next five days i.e from July 2 till July 6. The warning stated that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to take place at a few places with extremely heavy at isolated places like the Sub­Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Assam & Meghalaya today, whereas the same is expected at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh.

Uttrakhand is expected to receive heavy rain tomorrow also. The IMD forecast for Uttrakhand and several other states for July 3 said, “Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Assam & Meghalaya; Heavy rain at few places with very heavy at isolated places over Sub­Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim; heavy rain at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, north Haryana & Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland , Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala.”

On July 1, a private bus en route Ramnagar fell into a 200-metre deep gorge near Gween village in the Pauri Garhwal district, killing at least 48 people. Ten people were injured. A PTI report stated that the bus was overloaded. Pauri Superintendent of Police Jagat Ram Joshi while talking about the same said the injured were soon rushed to a hospital in Dhumakot. However, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

The incident was condoled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had tweeted, “Extremely saddened by the bus accident in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance at the accident site.”

Isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, north Haryana & Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Konkan & Goa and Coastal Karnataka are also expected to receive heavy rain today.