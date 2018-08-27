Uttarakhand: Watch horrific video of flood water washing away house in less than 10 seconds!

One such video of a house being washed away in the blink of an eye has been doing rounds on social media.

While Kerala battles the aftermath of a devastating flood that ravaged the state, monsoon rains have also created a fury in other parts of the country, including Uttarakhand. As the rains continue to hold normal life on ransom in this hill state, shocking videos have emerged of overflowing rivers, water-logged roads and nerve-racking lanslides.

One such video of a house being washed away in the blink of an eye has been doing rounds on social media. The incident pertains to Kotdwar tehsil in Pauri Garhwal district where the building falls to the glare of a huge gush of water. It was a big drain which was overflowing following heavy rains in the area. As the huge amount of water started flowing speedily, the structure crumbled.

Heavy to very heavy rain has lashed Uttarakhand in the last two days. At least two people have been killed in rain-related incidents, an official said on Monday. The victims were a woman from Pithoragarh and a 65-year-old man, who was washed away in Roorkee by the Sukro river, which is in spate.

In Kotdwar district, over 400 houses were inundated. Authorities have evacuated residents to a school. Waterlogging was reported in Haridwar, Rishikesh, Udhamsingh Nagar and Dehradun.

There has been some damage to a reception hall at the entry gate of the Corbett National Park due to the heavy rains and flooding. In Kumayun region, the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh highway has been blocked due to landslides, an official was quoted as saying by IANS. More than dozen houses were damaged in Bageshwar. The Ganga river is flowing a metre above the 293 metres danger mark in Haridwar. More rains are expected this week, according to an official from the regional Met Office.

At the country-level, the IMD said there was a 27 per cent rainfall deficiency in east and northeast India, followed by minus 3 and minus 1 in northwest and central India respectively. The south peninsula division is the only one to report 10 per cent more rainfall than the normal.

More than 40 per cent districts in South India witnessed deficient rainfall this monsoon season, the India Meteorological Department data showed, despite the southern state of Kerala experiencing excessive precipitation. Of the 125 districts in the region, 54 reported deficient rainfall and another two were “largely” deficient.