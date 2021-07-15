Uttarakhand tweaks rules to allow political parties to build offices on residential land

Subodh Uniyal, the Minister for Agriculture said that all national parties have been included in that category and if they wish to construct their offices, that will be given permission.

The Uttarakhand government led by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has cleared a proposal that enables development authorities to allow the construction of offices of national political parties on land meant for residential use. The move has effectively cleared the way for BJP’s new state headquarters. Until now, offices of only local bodies, state and Central government and public enterprises were permitted on residential lands as per the zonal plan of the Dehradun Master Plan-2025.

Reacting to the development and the question of whether the relaxations have been made for the BJP, Subodh Uniyal, the Minister for Agriculture said that all national parties have been included in that category and if they wish to construct their offices, that will be given permission.

The Uttarakhand BJP plans to construct a new headquarters on a 12,320 sq m plot in the Ladpur area on Ring Road in Dehradun. According to the plan, it will have 55 rooms and four halls, a digital library, and a sitting space for 500 people. While the Bhumi Pujan had been done, the construction is yet to commence due to the land-use issue. BJP president J P Nadda had virtually attended the bhumi pujan.

The land-use issue came to light after the vice-chairperson of Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) submitted a report on January 22, 2021 stating that part of the land earmarked for the BJP office was in the residential use category. The vice-chairperson recommended a relaxation in the rules to allow the construction.

The issue was discussed at the Cabinet and subsequently, a proposal was moved to permit the development authorities to allow construction of offices of political parties.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the BJP is hopeful of getting approval of the building map and starting the construction. The present office of the BJP is smaller in size and located at congested Balbir Road.