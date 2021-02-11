  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uttarakhand: Surge in water level of Dhauli Ganga, rescue work at Tapovan tunnel halted temporarily

By: |
February 11, 2021 4:08 PM

Security personnel at work inside the tunnel rushed out and heavy machines engaged in drilling through the debris and sludge inside were withdrawn.

uttarakhand flash floods, uttarakhand glacier outburstThe Dhauli Ganga merges with the Alaknanda river system. (Image: IE)

The water level in the Dhauli Ganga river surged on Thursday, leading to temporary suspension of rescue work at the tunnel in Tapovan where 25-35 people are trapped for over four days since the glacier disaster.

Security personnel at work inside the tunnel rushed out and heavy machines engaged in drilling through the debris and sludge inside were withdrawn.

Related News

Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria said work has been temporarily halted as a precautionary measure.

The Dhauli Ganga merges with the Alaknanda river system.

On Sunday, a glacier burst at Joshimath in the state’s Chamoli district triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that wreaked havoc and washed away hydroelectric stations. The death toll stands at 34 with multiple agencies racing against time to reach 25-35 workers trapped inside a tunnel at the power project site.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Uttarakhand Surge in water level of Dhauli Ganga rescue work at Tapovan tunnel halted temporarily
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Uttarakhand: Rescue operation resumes after brief halt following rise in Rishiganga, Alaknanda river levels
2Anti-CAA protests: Supreme Court rejects bail plea of activist Akhil Gogoi
3Farmers’ Protest: Punjab holds its first-ever Mahapanchayat today in show of strength