Uttarakhand snowfall LIVE Updates: Kedarnath yatra halted; Harish Rawat, Pradeep Tamta among hundreds stranded in Badrinath

Uttarakhand snowfall LIVE Updates: Incessant snowfall at the Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines has left several pilgrims stranded in the region. On Tuesday, Badrinath received a fresh spell of snowfall, leaving the area covered in 2 inches of snow. Hemkund too received fresh snowfall. This prompted the authorities to temporarily halt the yatra to Kedarnath and prevent devotees from moving beyond Linchauli and Bhimbali. Nearly half a dozen Congressmen including former chief minister Harish Rawat, Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Tamta and local MLA Manoj Rawat were also stranded at the shrine due to continuing snowfall. Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal said that the ministers were asked to wait as they have to return in a chopper and the weather is not right.

4: 06 pm: Accompanied by supporters, Harish Rawat began his trek to the shrine on Sunday to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva. His yatra also meant to test what he termed as the truth of BJP’s claims over reconstruction work carried out at Kedarpuri, the township around the temple.

3: 45 pm: Yatra to Kedarnath has been temporarily halted due to heavy snowfall in the state. Pilgrims have been asked to wait at yatra halts like Bhimbali and Linchauli till the weather improves.