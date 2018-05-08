Uttarakhand snowfall: Kedarnath yatra temporarily halted; former CM Harish Rawat, other Congress leaders stranded at shrine

Ghildiyal said the Yatra has been put on hold only temporarily and will be resumed with improvement in the weather. (Twitter/ANI)

Incessant snowfall since last night has prompted authorities to temporarily halt the yatra to Kedarnath and prevent devotees from moving beyond Linchauli and Bhimbali. Nearly half a dozen Congressmen including former chief minister Harish Rawat , Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Tamta and local MLA Manoj Rawat were also stranded at the shrine due to continuing snowfall, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal told PTI.

Pilgrims have been asked to wait at yatra halts like Bhimbali and Linchauli till the weather improves, the DM said, adding, there is a two-three inch of snow around the shrine at present. Accompanied by supporters, Harish Rawat began his trek to the shrine on Sunday to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva and to test what he termed as the truth of BJP’s claims over reconstruction work carried out at Kedarpuri, the township around the temple.

Ghildiyal said the Yatra has been put on hold only temporarily and will be resumed with improvement in the weather. On the Congressmen stranded at the shrine, the DM said they were asked to wait as they have to return in a chopper and the weather is not right for that.