Uttarakhand rains: Several bridges damaged as incessant rainfall, floods disrupt normal life; watch viral video

Another video showed flooded streets of Nainital after Nainital lake overflowed and entered buildings and houses.

Uttarakhand has been receiving incessant rainfall for the last few days causing overflowing of lakes and rivers, thus leaving many areas inundated. Several bridges have also suffered damage in the state. Pilgrims from many states are also reported to have been trapped in the state.

Today, a video appeared on social media sites in which locals present at a bridge over Gaula River in Haldwani were seen shouting to alert a motorcycle rider coming towards them by crossing the bridge while a portion of the bridge was getting washed away due to increase in water level of the river. The alert locals saved the life of the motorcyclist who returned to his own side.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand:Locals present at a bridge over Gaula River in Haldwani shout to alert a motorcycle rider who was coming towards their side by crossing the bridge that was getting washed away due to rise in water level. Motorcycle rider turned back & returned to his own side pic.twitter.com/Ps4CB72uU9 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

An under-construction bridge, over a raging Chalthi River in Champawat, washed away due to a rise in the water level caused by incessant rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand.

#WATCH | An under construction bridge, over a raging Chalthi River in Champawat, washed away due to rise in the water level caused by incessant rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/AaLBdClIwe — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

Another video showed flooded streets of Nainital after Nainital lake overflowed and entered buildings and houses.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Nainital Lake overflows and floods the streets in Nainital & enters building and houses here. The region is receiving incessant heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/G2TLfNqo21 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

The water levels in the Nandakini river has also increased as the Chamoli region continued to experience incessant rainfall even today.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar today informed that around 100 people were stuck at Lemon Tree Resort located at the Ramnagar-Ranikhet route. “All of them are safe and the process to rescue them is on. Water from Kosi River entered the resort after the river overflowed, blocking the route to the resort,” said Kumar.

A Ramgarh village also witnessed a cloudburst and several people were feared trapped under the debris of a house. Police and administration teams today rescued some injured from the spot while a search is on to trace more people.

A team of SDRF and Police yesterday rescued around 22 devotees stuck at Jungle Chatti amid incessant rainfall. They were returning from Kedarnath Temple.

Meanwhile, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel today had a telephonic conversation with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to provide necessary assistance to the pilgrims from Gujarat who are stranded there due to natural calamity and rains in Uttarakhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took stock of the situation today. According to reports, at least 5 people were killed in rain-related incidents including 3 labourers from Nepal. The IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall today. As many as 10 NDRF teams have been deployed for the rescue and relief operations.