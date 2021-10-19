Uttarakhand Rains: 34 deaths reported so far; CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announces compensation for kins of deceased, damaged houses

Pushkar Singh Dhami today undertook an aerial survey of the affected areas to assess the damage caused by the rains and flooding.

At least 34 deaths have been reported from across Uttarakhand due to rain-related incidents while 5 people are said to be missing. Uttarakhand has been receiving incessant rain, especially Kumaon region, razing houses to the ground and leaving many trapped in the debris. Chief Minister of the state Pushkar Singh Dhami today announced compensation for the families of the deceased and for those whose houses have been damaged.

“Rs 4 lakh compensation will be given to the families of the deceased and those who lost their houses will be given Rs 1.9 lakhs. Possible help to be extended to those who lost their livestock,” said Dhami.

Due to heavy rain and flooding, Nainital was cut off from the rest of the state with three roads leading to the area blocked due to a series of landslides.

The CM said that three Army helicopters will soon arrive in the state to assist in relief and rescue operations, out of which, two are to be sent to the Nainital district where heavy rains have caused massive damages. One of these helicopters will assist in rescue operations in the Garhwal region.

Pushkar Singh Dhami today undertook an aerial survey of the affected areas along with state Disaster Management Minister Dhan Singh Rawat and state DGP Ashok Kumar to assess the damage caused by the rains and flooding.

He instructed all district magistrates (DMs) to assess the damages caused to farmers and send him a report at the earliest. Dhami also informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to him on the phone to take stock of the situation and assured him of all necessary help.

The NDRF has deployed 15 teams in the state to carry out rescue and relief work. While six teams are deployed in Udham Singh Nagar, two teams each are stationed in Uttarkashi, Chamoli and one team each in Dehradun, Pithoragarh and Haridwar.

“Rescue operation is in progress and so far, teams have evacuated more than 300 stranded persons from Udham Singh Nagar district and other flood-affected areas,” an NDRF spokesperson said.